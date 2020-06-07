Broncos players speak out, march in peaceful Denver protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos players and coaches joined peaceful protesters in downtown Denver Saturday, speaking out and marching in solidarity with the community.

For the tenth day in a row, people gathered downtown to protest the in-custody death of George Floyd.

“I have to do what I can and I’m glad I can do what I can,” protester Zeniya Jackson said, adding, “I’m glad people are joining in, it’s so amazing.”

“It’s a beautiful thing right now, you are seeing people of all different walks walking together,” Broncos middle linebacker Alexander Johnson said.

Johnson recently brought a baby girl into the world. He tells FOX31 that seeing crowds of community members downtown gives him hope for her future.

“I want it to be a great place for her to live so she don’t have to worry about the color of her skin growing up,” Johnson said.

Players like Von Miller and Justin Simmons, addressed a crowd of demonstrators, thanking them for their efforts towards fueling change.

“I can’t say what this means as an African American man to see so many people of different colors, of different races, to come here in solidarity,” Simmons said.

“I’m proud of Denver, I’m proud of the state of Colorado, we have got to keep this going,” Miller said.