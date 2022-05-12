DENVER (KXRM) — Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will begin the 2022 season at their new quarterback’s former NFL home for the previous 10 years.

The Broncos’ Week 1 matchup set for Mon., Sept. 12 with the Seattle Seahawks is one of five primetime games currently on the schedule. Four of the Broncos’ first six games will be played in the evening.

Denver’s first home game is Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

DATEOPPONENTTIME
09/12@ Seattle Seahawks6:15 p.m.
09/18vs. Houston Texans2:25 p.m.
09/25vs. San Francisco 49ers6:20 p.m.
10/02@ Las Vegas Raiders2:25 p.m.
10/06vs. Indianapolis Colts6:15 p.m.
10/17@ Los Angeles Chargers6:15 p.m.
10/23vs. New York Jets2:05 p.m.
10/30@ Jacksonville Jaguars*7:30 a.m.
11/06BYE
11/13@ Tennessee Titans11 a.m.
11/20vs. Las Vegas Raiders2:05 p.m.
11/27@ Carolina Panthers11 a.m.
12/04@ Baltimore Ravens11 a.m.
12/11vs. Kansas City Chiefs6:20 p.m.
12/18vs. Arizona Cardinals2:05 p.m.
12/25@ Los Angeles Rams2:30 p.m.
01/01@ Kansas City Chiefs11 a.m.
TBDvs. Los Angeles ChargersTBA
* — London’s Wembley Stadium