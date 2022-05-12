DENVER (KXRM) — Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will begin the 2022 season at their new quarterback’s former NFL home for the previous 10 years.

The Broncos’ Week 1 matchup set for Mon., Sept. 12 with the Seattle Seahawks is one of five primetime games currently on the schedule. Four of the Broncos’ first six games will be played in the evening.

Denver’s first home game is Week 2 against the Houston Texans.