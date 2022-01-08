Live Updates: look to spoil Chiefs hopes of recapturing No. 1 seed

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos are hoping to stop Patrick Mahomes in the regular-season finale Saturday as he hopes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a win and potentially the first seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs (11-5) lost the pole position in the AFC bracket with their last-second loss at Cincinnati last week. So, they’ll have to beat the Broncos (7-9) and the Titans would have to lose to Houston for Kansas City to get the No. 1 seed for the third time in four years.