DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are ready for a hot Sunday afternoon of football when they kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium at 2:25 p.m. against the Houston Texans.

This is the home opener for the Broncos, and the debut of Russell Wilson in front of a packed house here in Denver.

To bring the sports hype up to the next level, there will be a special ceremony for the Stanley Cup Champions – your Colorado Avalanche – at halftime.

You can follow along with live updates below, then be sure to turn on FOX31 News at 9 and 10 for full game coverage.

Live Game Updates Get complete coverage of the Denver Broncos throughout the season, on TV and online with the Orange and Blue Report from FOX31.

Colorado Sports Night, Monday-Friday at 11 p.m. on Channel 2, will also continue to reflect on the game through the week.