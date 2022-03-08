DENVER — The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed in principle on a trade sending quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver.

Seahawks will be sending the nine-time pro QB to Denver for a massive haul that will include multiple first-round draft picks, plus additional picks and players, according to NFL Networks Tom Pelissero.

According to ESPN, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will need to approve the trade and pass a physical for the deal to be finalized.

“The trade gives Denver the quarterback it has sought since Peyton Manning retired and it gives Seattle a foundation on which to rebuild without the quarterback who led the Seahawks to their only Super-Bowl title,” stated ESPN’s Adam Schefter in a tweet.

News broke Tuesday, overshadowing Aaron Rodgers’ decision to remain with the Green Bay Packers.