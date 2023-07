(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) said there will be road closures due to a broken gas line on the east side of Pueblo West.

PWFD said that North Boyero Avenue will be closed for an extended period of time from East Escondido Drive to East Platteville Boulevard. A Portion of North Tidy Drive will also be closed.

Courtesy Pueblo West Fire Department

“Crews are on scene and the gas company is working to repair the line,” said PWFD. People are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.