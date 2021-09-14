Broadway returns to Pikes Peak Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets are now available for sale for the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE PIKES PEAK CENTER SERIES.

The much-awaited season includes the following: An Officer and a Gentleman, Cats, Fiddler on the Roof and Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s South Pacific.

This season will also feature two add-on/Swap-A-Show options which are STOMP and RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour. In addition, WAITRESS, previously a 2019-2020 Series show, has been rescheduled into this season.

Single tickets start at $35 and are available here.

Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

The show schedule is as follows:

CATS – November 9–10, 2021

“CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

“Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater—”Memory.” Winner of 7 Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, SCHOOL OF ROCK, SUNSET BOULEVARD), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (LES MISÉRABLES), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (ALADDIN), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (HAMILTON) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) and direction by Trevor Nunn (LES MISÉRABLES) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!”

Appropriate for all ages.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – February 15–16, 2022

“Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winner Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.

“The original production won ten Tony Awards®, including a special Tony Award® for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You’ll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of father and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family.

“Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” Sunrise, Sunset,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “To Life,” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!”

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

“AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award® winning, #1 hit single ‘Up Where We Belong’, and a score based on the 1980’s catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture), based on the original screenplay by Douglas Day Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreography by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcox (Motown, A Night with Janis Joplin).

“Zack Mayo’s got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger… until he meets a drill sergeant who’s determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn’t until tragedy befalls a fellow candidate that Zack learns the importance of love and friendship, and finds the courage to be his best self and win the heart of the woman he loves. AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN—a sweeping romance that will lift you up where you belong.”

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC

“Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed, woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.

The beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i.”

SEASON ADD-ON/SWAP-A-SHOW OPTION:

STOMP – December 8–9, 2021

“STOMP is explosive, provocative, sophisticated, sexy, utterly unique and appeals to audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered an armful of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments–matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps–to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. As USA Today says, “STOMP finds beautiful noises in the strangest places.” STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

“STOMP’s humor and fun are accessible to all audiences, from kid to grandparent! Bring the whole family.”

RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour – April 5, 2022

“For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson’s RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning phenomenon follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. It has become more than a musical – it’s a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. RENT has become a part of us forever.

“Whether you’ve never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can’t miss it this time around – the 25th Anniversary “Farewell Season of Love” is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this celebrated touring production.”

2019-2020 RESCHEDULE:

WAITRESS – January 4–5, 2022

“Inspired by the beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town’s new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don’t miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.”

PLEASE NOTE: BroadwayAtPikesPeakCenter.com, PikesPeakCenter.com, and the Pikes Peak Center box office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the Broadway Is Back At Pikes Peak Series.



If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.