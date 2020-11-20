Broadmoor’s White Lights Ceremony to be broadcast LIVE on the CW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The holiday season looks a little different this year thanks to the coronavirus, but the Broadmoor will continue its annual tree lighting tradition and this year everyone can join from the safety of their own home.

This year’s “White Lights Ceremony” will be broadcast live on the CW. It’s happening November 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Krista Heinicke, Public Relations and Communications Manager for the Broadmoor stopped by the FOX21 Studio to talk about the event and other ways to enjoy the holidays at the hotel this year.