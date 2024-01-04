(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Broadmoor announced the first of its new dining events for 2024 with a weekend from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, celebrating the fun and food of the roaring 20s without the Prohibition laws.

According to The Broadmoor, its founder Spencer Penrose was known to have ignored Prohibition and in anticipation of the laws, had stockpiled more than 300 cases of assorted liquor for the hotel.

Inspired by the lifestyle of Mr. and Mrs. Penrose, the Roaring 20s Weekend will include:

Accommodations for two nights (upgrade options available and suites available for 25% off)

A $100 food and beverage credit

Special themed movie on Friday, Jan. 19

A tasting with Distillery 291 featuring handcrafted cocktails

Dance lessons with Fred Astaire Dance Studio

A reception featuring a live band, dinner, and dancing on Saturday, Jan. 20

Guests will also enjoy a menu of culinary offerings from the era in the resort’s Lake Terrace dining room. The weekend package begins at $1,190 for two nights based on double occupancy.

The Broadmoor is also kicking off the 2024 Meet the Maker series on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The program is intended to highlight local spirits and wines. The Wednesday event will take place at the resort’s Grille restaurant and will feature Breckenridge Distillery.

The dinner will feature a collection of five whiskeys paired with carefully curated dishes. Tickets are available at OpenTable and the cost is $200 per person. The Broadmoor is offering room rates starting at $199. To book a hotel stay call (719) 634-7711 and provide code MTMBD.