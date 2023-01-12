Courtesy of CBI: Colorado’s winning poster from 2022, submitted by Kacey May Costa (first place) of the town of Weston.

(COLORADO) — In honor of missing children across the country, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is hosting a poster contest for Colorado’s 5th-grade students.

The poster contest is part of a national campaign sponsored by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) to commemorate the efforts of many organizations and individuals who bring our missing children home.

2023’s theme is “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” and will feature the artistic talents of children all throughout the U.S.

All posters must be submitted to CBI by Feb. 10, 2023. The poster representing the state of Colorado will be submitted to the national office. The national office will not accept any entries.

Posters can be submitted to:

CBI Attn: Poster Contest

690 Kipling St. Ste. 4000

Denver, CO 80215

For more information or questions, you can contact Investigative Analyst Melissa McGaw at (303) 239-4227 or Melissa.Mcgaw@state.co.us.

The DOJ will announce the winner at the annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony in Washington, DC on May 24, 2023. The winner of the national contest, along with his or her teacher and parents, will have the opportunity to attend the special ceremony.

In addition to the ceremony, CBI will also recognize the top three Colorado students for their winning poster entries at a separate event in May.

A complete packet of information including poster requirements can be found on the CBI website. One single entry will be submitted to DOJ on behalf of the state of Colorado.

“Thousands of children are reported missing in Colorado each year,” said CBI in a press release. “Law enforcement, citizens, and even children have been instrumental in keeping children safe and returning them home to their families, community, and school.”