Bringing hope to a broken community; hundreds gather for Gannon Stauch

FOUNTAIN, Colo., — Restoration Church in Fountain held three services called, “Hope to a Broken Hearted Community,” for those who have rallied behind 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
A special message was shared about finding hope in a time where it seems like there isn’t any.
Community members wore blue, Gannon’s favorite color.
The third service will be live-streamed on the Restoration Church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
11-year-old Gannon Stauch disappeared on Jan. 27. Authorities announced on March 2 that they do not believe Gannon is still alive.
“As you can see from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe Gannon is alive,” said Lieutenant Mitch Mihalko during Monday’s press conference. “Our work is only just beginning,” he said, “and you will continue to see many law enforcement officials in El Paso County over the coming weeks and possibly months as we continue our relentless pursuit of justice for Gannon and his family.”
Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was arrested by authorities in South Carolina on March 2 for murder in the first degree, along with other charges.
