Bringing hope to a broken community; hundreds gather for Gannon Stauch

FOUNTAIN, Colo., — Restoration Church in Fountain held three services called, “Hope to a Broken Hearted Community,” for those who have rallied behind 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

GANNON: despite day light saving time, lots of people showed up for the service. The media pastor mentioned it was a packed house at the service last night. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/elJHd4SjBn — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 8, 2020

A special message was shared about finding hope in a time where it seems like there isn’t any.

Community members wore blue, Gannon’s favorite color.

Photo courtesy: Courtney Fromm

GANNON: the church has counseling available for anyone who attends the services this morning. They understand how much Gannon’s story has impacted this community. @FOX21News #GannonStauch 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GiBwoU5o9o — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 8, 2020

The third service will be live-streamed on the Restoration Church’s Facebook page on Sunday at 10:45 a.m.

GANNON: I walked into the restroom here at the church. I turned and found this prayer board. So many of the messages were for Gannon. I’ve attached a few to this tweet. This brought tears to my eyes. Several you can tell are kids handwriting. @FOX21News #GannonStauch pic.twitter.com/TZV2kPQ6OM — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 8, 2020

The church shared how the community can help support Gannon's family.

11-year-old Gannon Stauch disappeared on Jan. 27. Authorities announced on March 2 that they do not believe Gannon is still alive.

“As you can see from the arrest, sadly, we do not believe Gannon is alive,” said Lieutenant Mitch Mihalko during Monday’s press conference. “Our work is only just beginning,” he said, “and you will continue to see many law enforcement officials in El Paso County over the coming weeks and possibly months as we continue our relentless pursuit of justice for Gannon and his family.”

Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was arrested by authorities in South Carolina on March 2 for murder in the first degree, along with other charges.

