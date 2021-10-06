Bridgewater’s Sunday status uncertain, could return to practice Thursday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KXRM) –While the Denver Broncos battle injuries, most notably starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, they head to Pittsburgh to visit a struggling Steelers team.

Bridgewater’s status is still unknown as he attempts to clear concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Drew Lock got first-team reps Wednesday, but Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers are preparing to face Bridgewater.

“I know Teddy is taking care of himself,” Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. “He’s getting himself prepared to be able to come back with how that process goes. I know Drew is preparing himself for whatever the situation may come out to be, whether he has to go out there and play at the beginning.”

The Steelers (1-3) have lost three straight games. Their starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, has a sore hip, and the Pittsburgh offense ranks 32nd and 27th in yards per game and rushing yards per game, respectively.

“They’ve been in every game. It’s not like they’re getting blown out in any game,” Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris said. “You’ve got to respect (Roethlisberger) like the quarterback he is. You can’t try to slight somebody before you play them. They’re just going to show you show you all the things you said were wrong. I still think he’s one hell of a quarterback, and he’s definitely one that should be respected in this league.”

“It’s not the loss this past Sunday that defines you as a football team, it’s how you respond to a loss that defines you as a good football team,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “Practice this week has to be more amped than it’s been in weeks prior, and then it can’t just stop there, right? It has to carry over to a tough environment going into Pittsburgh and finding a way to win on Sunday.”

With a win in Pittsburgh on Monday, the Broncos can win three-straight road games for the first time since 2015. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., Mountain time.