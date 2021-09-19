Bridgewater throws for two touchdowns in Broncos’ win over Jaguars

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, right, intercepts a pass in front of Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE (KXRM) — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 328 yards and two touchdowns, Pat Surtain II and Kareem Jackson each had an interception, and the Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville (0-2) began the game with its most impressive drive of the day, going 83 yards on 11 plays and capping it with a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Marvin Jones Jr.

Denver (2-0) shut down the Jaguars after that offensively, with Jacksonville’s only other touchdown coming via a kickoff return.

Bridgewater’s two touchdown passes went to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant. Brandon McManus kicked three field goals, converting from distances of 32, 46 and 40 yards.

The Broncos will host the New York Jets next Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m.