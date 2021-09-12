Bridgewater, Gordon III lead Broncos to first September win since 2018

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a pass over New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers (21) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KXRM) — Teddy Bridgewater passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Melvin Gordon III rushed for 101 yards and a score to help lead the Denver Broncos to a 27-13 win over the New York Giants.

Bridgewater, who completed at least one pass to nine different receivers, engineered the first scoring drive of the game, helping the Broncos cover 62 yards on 15 plays. The drive capped off by Brandon McManus’ 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter took 8:42 off the clock.

The Giants (0-1) responded with a touchdown at the end of a 7-play, 75-yard possession. Daniel Jones tossed a pass over the middle to Sterling Shepard, who separated from Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II on a crossing route, broke the defender’s tackle attempt and tip-toed along the sideline for a 37-yard score.

Denver (1-0) was close to responding with a touchdown of its own, but New York defensive back Logan Ryan stripped the football away from Albert Okwuegbunam. A review of the turnover showed that Ryan might’ve been out of bounds when he recovered the loose ball, but the play stood.

The Broncos bounced back on their next possession, scoring their first touchdown of the 2021 season with eight seconds left in the half when Bridgewater found Tim Patrick for a 2-yard connection.

Denver engineered another lengthy possession to begin the third quarter. A 16-play, 75-yard drive lasting 8:12 was topped with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to Okwuegbunam.

After McManus’ 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to extend the Denver lead to 20-7, Gordon III sprinted 70 yards to put the game out of reach.

Jones scored on a 4-yard quarterback draw as time expired. He also finished with 267 passing yards and a touchdown through the air.

POSTGAME NOTES

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with a right-ankle injury in the third quarter. He did not return.

Von Miller, the NFL’s active leader in sacks, picked up two more Sunday.