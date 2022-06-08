COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will begin preventative bridge maintenance along three major highways in Colorado Springs on June 13.

The first phase of the project will begin on I-25 at the bridge over South Tejon Street and South Nevada Avenue in June. Crews will then move to the CO 16 railroad bridge over US 85 in July and end at the US 24 bridge over 31st Street. The project is expected to last until the end of September.

Work will primarily consist of bridge deck repairs, polyester concrete overlays, and resin overlays at each bridge location. Maintenance will be done in both the northbound and southbound lanes for the duration of the project.

CDOT said this project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface, offering a higher quality driving experience for travelers. Maintaining the structural integrity of highway bridges is crucial to uphold the safety of all motorists.

Traffic Impacts

Crews will be working at night from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., Sunday through Friday. Double-lane closures are expected throughout the entirety of the project, leaving at least one through-lane of traffic open at all times.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph at each location through the work zone. There will be a one-week period in September where crews will be working nighttime and daytime hours, resulting in a full closure of the bridge at US 24. Advanced notice will be given prior to the closure and detour routes will be in effect around the bridge during this time.

For additional information about this project, head to the project website: www.codot.gov/projects/el-paso-county-bridge-maintenance