Bridge replacement project to begin Wednesday, expect traffic impacts in Ivywild neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS — City crews will begin work in the Ivywild neighborhood, south of downtown, on Wednesday, July 29, to replace the Cascade Avenue Bridge.

The city is warning drivers to expect backups and delays due to intermittent lane closures around the South Tejon roundabout between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

According to a project page on the city’s website, the Cascade Avenue Bridge, which spans Cheyenne Creek in the Ivywild neighborhood, was originally built in 1925 and, although structurally sound, is not wide enough to accommodate current or future traffic demands.

As part of this project, South Cascade Avenue will convert to one-way southbound, from Brookside Street to the Tejon Street Roundabout.

During construction, northbound traffic will travel on South Cascade between the roundabout and the bridge over Cheyene Run.

When the project is finished, Cascade will be one way southbound from Brookside Street to the roundabout.

The city anticipates this project will be complete by Fall 2020, depending on weather.

