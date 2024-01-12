(BRECKENRIDGE, Colo.) — Sara Lococo from Breckenridge Ski Resort joined FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister on Friday, Jan. 12 from Peak 9 to announce that with a week of consistent snow totaling 17″, all five peaks are now open for skiing and riding at Breck.



“We’re really excited about that,” said Lococo. “And this new snow should help us get a little bit more of our high alpine terrain open here coming soon.”

Regarding the opening of the Imperial Superchair to the top of Peak 8, Lococo says once there is enough snow, important work has to be accomplished before the lift can open.

“Patrol has to get up into that terrain and do avalanche mitigation work,” said Lococo. “We have an incredible team of ski patrol professionals here. They are the first on the mountain and the last to leave. They are out here making sure that the skiing and riding experience is as safe as possible for everyone so that we can all get out and enjoy this great snow that we have.”

