(DENVER) KDVR — If you are making weekend plans and are looking for a bar or distillery to stop at, Wine Enthusiast Magazine recently put together a list of eight bucket list drink spots around the world.

“Add these eight stops to your travel bucket list, plus a few bonus ones, for memorable drinking experiences you won’t find anywhere else,” Wine Enthusiast shared.

One of those places is located right here in Colorado — Breckenridge Distillery. “The distillery is worth a visit for its selection of bourbon and other whiskeys, art-filled restaurant, and cocktail bar,” Wine Enthusiast explained.

Breckenridge Distillery is located at 1925 Airport Rd. in Breckenridge. While there, you can take a tour, enjoy a tasting, or grab food and a cocktail.

“Our goal is to give people local, seasonal, and approachable dishes that impart not only the fantastic spirits of Breckenridge Distillery but also our upscale mountain dining experience,” Breckenridge Distillery shared.

Bucket list drink spots

Here are the other places on the list:

