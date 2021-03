COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) reporting a stabbing and police vehicle fire in eastern Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD the incident happened near north Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Stabbing and vehicle fire in the 1700 block of N. Union Blvd. Please stay out of the area until scene is secure.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 26, 2021

Police say one victim has been taken to a local hospital and the suspect is in custody.

Police vehicle fire has been extinguished. Stabbing suspect in custody. One victim transported to an area hospital. 1700 N. Union scene is now secure. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 26, 2021

The scene is now secure, according to police.

FOX21 News has a crew at the scene. This article will be updated.