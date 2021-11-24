Six people sent to the hospital following Colorado Springs apartment fire

UPDATE: Before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Colorado Springs Fire Department received multiple calls for a 2-alarm fire.

Six individuals have been taken to hospitals for evaluation and treatment, with one being transported to Denver’s Regional Burn Unit.

The fire appears to have started on the third floor in the middle of the apartment complex. Multiple individuals jumped out of third floor windows in order to escape the blaze.

CSFD says that the fire has been extinguished and that it is not known at this time how many individuals are currently displaced from their homes. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region has been called to the scene to help locate animals, and so far multiple cats have been taken out of the apartment complex.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to reports of a fire happening at Wind River Place Apartments near Old Colorado City.



The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.



