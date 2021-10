UPDATE:

Our crews are still working an active explosion/industrial fire at the Rocla plant. One person transported to hospital. Mutual aid partners involved. #pueblofire pic.twitter.com/wJpAEmepP1 — Pueblo Fire Dept (@PFDPIO) October 12, 2021

UPDATE: Vossloh has declined to comment on the incident at this time.

PUEBLO, Colo.–Vossloh Concrete Plant has caught fire in a sudden explosion with an unknown cause. A large portion of the building is in active fire at this time.

The corporation has been in operation developing railroad ties.

One individual has been taken to a hospital to receive treatment from wounds with unknown severity.

This article will be updated with further information as we know more.