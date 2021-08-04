BREAKING: President Biden drafting vaccination plan for international visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– President Joe Biden just announced that he and government officials are drafting a plan to require almost all international visitors coming into the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

At this time, the White House has not addressed whether or not travel restrictions will be fully lifted yet, especially in light of the infection surges of the delta variant.

Canada and the United Kingdom are now lifting their current travel restrictions in order to permit fully vaccinated Americans to come visit their countries.

During yesterday’s White House press briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the White House continues to work with a team of medical and other health professionals in order to keep the American people safe in light of the rise in cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.