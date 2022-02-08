DEVELOPING: Possible remains of missing woman Kara Nichols located in Black Forest area

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has announced that possible remains of Kara Nichols, a woman who disappeared in October of 2012, have been located in the Black Forest area.

She was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2012, last seen in the 6700 block of Mission Road in Colorado Springs.

“I want the Nichols family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers. This has been a long and difficult road,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

During a cold case review, a witness to the cold case was contacted and was able to provide a new lead in the case, bringing investigators to conduct a forensic search in the Black Forest area.

Remains were found in the 9600 block of Burgess Road and have been tentatively identified to belong to Nichols. Positive identification will be made soon by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

Joel Hollendorfer has been booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of second degree murder. His charges will be reviewed in the upcoming weeks.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

