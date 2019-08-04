BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An officer-involved shooting creating a large scene in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood.

Police have confirmed it happened on Manitoba Drive, near Fountain and Union Blvds. around 6:45 p.m.

Lt. Jim Sokolik said officers were called to an armed robbery of a person on Fountain Blvd. near S. Circle Drive.

Police found the victims who pointed out the suspects.

While two officers were trying to confront the suspects, they saw one suspect reach for a firearm in their waistband, and that’s when at least one officer shot and hit the suspect, at least one time, according to Lt. Sokolik.

The suspect who was shot was taken to the hospital, the other was being detained by police.

“We have several community members who are very upset about what’s occurred and that has unfortunately caused us to increase the police presence in the area,” said Sokolik.

No officers were hurt.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation.