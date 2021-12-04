Two buildings, eight living units burned following 2-alarm fire on Dublin Loop

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire located near Academy Boulevard.

1:27 P.M. UPDATE: According to CSFD, two buildings and eight living units were involved in the fire, but the blaze has been put out. No injuries have been reported.

At this time, first responders do not know what caused the fire.

Update- 2 buildings involved in fire. Fire is now out. No injuries reported. FF’s will be on scene looking for hotspots in the 8 living units affected. Unknown cause of fire pic.twitter.com/oaanO9LuRk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 4, 2021

1:05 P.M. UPDATE:

Two buildings look to be damaged in this fire. A lot of scorched fence and sides of the apartment https://t.co/LSVoXkZv63 https://t.co/3dJJ2lXM4x pic.twitter.com/XANVvByStn — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) December 4, 2021

Picture courtesy of Alex Foster

12:28 P.M. UPDATE: According to CSFD PIO Michael Smaldino, the bulk of the fire has been knocked down.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #WorkingFire at Dublin and Academy. 2nd alarm called — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 4, 2021



Pictures courtesy of Krysta Krepuszewski and Jeremy Badry

According to Desert Fire, a two-alarm fire “summons more trucks, with more firefighters, but more specifically, it calls for a hazardous materials vehicle and a support vehicle called a ‘supply shop.’ These units provide additional equipment such as oxygen tanks. After a 2 alarm fire call goes out, there can potentially be up to 13 emergency vehicles on the scene of the fire.”

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a fire located near Academy Boulevard.

A FOX21 staffer reported heavy smoke in the area.

