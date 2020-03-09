Breaking down Wall Street’s worst day since 2008

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to AP News, stocks took their worst beating on Wall Street since the global financial crisis of 2008. A collapse in oil prices combined with fear over what the coronavirus could do to the world economy.

According to AP, the losses included a 7.8% tumble in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, raising fear that a recession might be imminent.

FOX21 spoke with local economist Dr. Tatiana Bailey, Director of UCCS Economic Forum, who says, don’t panic just yet.

“This will pass,” Dr. Bailey said. “Even if it does trigger a recession, recessions do pass as well. Expect (maybe) the data to get worse before it gets better, because for instance, when unemployment claims come out, we may see some of these individuals who have been hit hard like the airline industry. So, the news may get worse before it gets better.”

She explained those who are soon to retire may feel the effects of the economy.

“When you look at the financial crisis of 2008/2009, the people who got hit hardest were the people who were retiring in that year and the following years because their portfolios got hit so hard,” she explained.

In addition (source: AP):

The S&P closed with a loss of 7.6%, its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 1, 2008.

The Dow was down 2,013 points, or 7.8%, to 23,851.

The Nasdaq gave up 7.3%.

The coronavirus cases in Colorado increased on Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:

The total number of cases in the U.S. totaled 423 as of Monday. So far, 19 people have died.

To keep up to date with the CDC, view their daily updates here.