EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened in a Cimarron Hills neighborhood Friday night.

The incident happened off Chiricahua Loop near Galley and Peterson Road. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.

No other details have been released at this time.

Deputy Involved Shooting just occurred in the 1000 block of Chiricahua Loop. Stay away from the area. Media staging at 906 Peterson, PIO Mynatt is 25 minutes out. CSPD will be the investigative DFIT agency. pic.twitter.com/ypWl1uQf20 — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 30, 2020

FOX21 has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with FOX21 News for updates.