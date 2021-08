COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene after receiving a report of a missing swimmer in the water at the Red Rock Canyon open space.

The CSFD PIO tweeted the following on the current situation:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is responding to a report of a missing swimmer in the water at Red Rock Canyon open space. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

CSFD Divers from Rescue 17 are in the water searching for a person that witnesses said fell into the water and did not resurface. Crews are still working this as a rescue pic.twitter.com/UkVdrvW1oV — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 18, 2021

This story is ongoing and will be updated as the investigation continues.