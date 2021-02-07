Brand new CSFD firetruck damaged after falling into sinkhole

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) firetruck is damaged due to a sinkhole that formed under the engine on Sunday.

CSFD says around 4:00 a.m., the Engine 10 team was responding to the 4600 block of Ranch Drive for a fire when they felt the truck sinking into the roadway.

They found that a sinkhole formed due to a water main break under the road. No one on the crew was injured.

With only minor damage to the bumper, Engine 10 was able to get back in service by 10:00 a.m.

Engine 10 is the CSFD’s newest engine that went into service on January 22, 2021.