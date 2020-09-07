Brace for the cold and ice

COLORADO SPRINGS — With cooler weather on the way after Labor Day and a hard freeze expected on Wednesday morning, it’s time to talk winter weather preps.
The national weather service is expecting damage to vegetation and it’s likely the end of the growing season.
Colorado Springs Utilities recently published tips on how to keep your home energy efficient as the winter weather moves in.
Energy Efficiency tips at home
- Service the Furnace – Schedule a check-up before turning the furnace on for the first time this season and replace filters monthly or as needed.
- Find & Seal Leaks – Caulk and weatherstrip around doors and windows to eliminate air drafts that make it more expensive to heat a home.
- Close the Fireplace – An open damper makes an easy funnel for warm air inside to escape, close the damper for better heating efficiency while the fireplace is not in use.
- Reverse Ceiling Fans – For hot weather ceiling fans should turn counter-clockwise, but for cold weather reverse fans to a clockwise rotation. This simple change pushes the warm air down and redistributes heat throughout the room.
- Natural Heat – Open blinds or curtains on windows facing the sun for free heat during the day, close them at night to keep cool air outside.
- Set Your Thermostat – Drop the thermostat to a comfortable temperature to reduce excess heating. When asleep or out of the house, lower the thermostat down 10 to 15 degrees. A smart programmable thermostat can help automatically make those changes and can sync with a household’s schedule. Plus, CSU offers customers a $50 rebate on qualifying smart thermostats.
Winter Driving Tips
When it comes to snow or ice on the road, certain tires are safer because they provide better traction in winter conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Consider investing in safety by having a set of winter-appropriate tires so you’re prepared for any conditions Colorado throws at you. Below is a guide to approved winter tires — all of these tires are Traction Law compliant:
- Winter Tires
- All-Weather Tires
- Mud & Snow M&S Tires
If a Traction Law is called, your all-season tires might not make the cut. If you don’t have the proper equipment during a Traction Law, you could face fines as low as $130 or as high as $650.
Downed Trees/power lines
Early snows like this typically cause a lot of downed trees because all the leaves are still on the trees making branches heavy.
Report downed trees online:
· Use this online formhttps://coloradosprings.gov/forestry/webform/city-street-tree-inspection-request
Report a tree issue by phone:
· To report tree issues in the City of Colorado Springs, call City Forestry at 719-385-5942.
· To report downed trees in roadways contact Colorado Springs Public Works at 719-385-ROAD.
· Trees on power lines: If a tree is compromised or touching a power line, stay away from it and report immediately to Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800
This information is also available on www.coloradosprings.gov/downtree.
Other helpful tips from Red Cross
- Have a good shovel. You may need to dig yourself out before help gets there. Or you simply may need to dig out your car!
- Bring your pets indoors or prepared a warm safe place for them.
- Purchase a supply of flashlights (with batteries) and candles.
- Make sure you have an ample supply of blankets. If your power goes out, you will need as many as you can get!