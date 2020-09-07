Brace for the cold and ice

Snow envelopes pine cones on a tree outside Monument, Colo., on Thursday, May 1, 2008, as a spring storm packing high winds, cold temperatures and snow enveloped the intermountain West. Forecasters predict that the storm will move on to the plains late on Thursday but the cool temperatures will remain. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS — With cooler weather on the way after Labor Day and a hard freeze expected on Wednesday morning, it’s time to talk winter weather preps.

The national weather service is expecting damage to vegetation and it’s likely the end of the growing season.

Colorado Springs Utilities recently published tips on how to keep your home energy efficient as the winter weather moves in.

Service the Furnace – Schedule a check-up before turning the furnace on for the first time this season and replace filters monthly or as needed.

Find & Seal Leaks – Caulk and weatherstrip around doors and windows to eliminate air drafts that make it more expensive to heat a home.

Close the Fireplace – An open damper makes an easy funnel for warm air inside to escape, close the damper for better heating efficiency while the fireplace is not in use.

Reverse Ceiling Fans – For hot weather ceiling fans should turn counter-clockwise, but for cold weather reverse fans to a clockwise rotation. This simple change pushes the warm air down and redistributes heat throughout the room.

Natural Heat – Open blinds or curtains on windows facing the sun for free heat during the day, close them at night to keep cool air outside.

Set Your Thermostat – Drop the thermostat to a comfortable temperature to reduce excess heating. When asleep or out of the house, lower the thermostat down 10 to 15 degrees. A smart programmable thermostat can help automatically make those changes and can sync with a household’s schedule. Plus, CSU offers customers a $50 rebate on qualifying smart thermostats.

When it comes to snow or ice on the road, certain tires are safer because they provide better traction in winter conditions, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Consider investing in safety by having a set of winter-appropriate tires so you’re prepared for any conditions Colorado throws at you. Below is a guide to approved winter tires — all of these tires are Traction Law compliant:

Winter Tires All-Weather Tires Mud & Snow M&S Tires

If a Traction Law is called, your all-season tires might not make the cut. If you don’t have the proper equipment during a Traction Law, you could face fines as low as $130 or as high as $650.

Downed Trees/power lines

Early snows like this typically cause a lot of downed trees because all the leaves are still on the trees making branches heavy.

Report downed trees online:

· Use this online formhttps://coloradosprings.gov/forestry/webform/city-street-tree-inspection-request

Report a tree issue by phone:

· To report tree issues in the City of Colorado Springs, call City Forestry at 719-385-5942.

· To report downed trees in roadways contact Colorado Springs Public Works at 719-385-ROAD.

· Trees on power lines: If a tree is compromised or touching a power line, stay away from it and report immediately to Colorado Springs Utilities at 719-448-4800

This information is also available on www.coloradosprings.gov/downtree.

Other helpful tips from Red Cross

Record-breaking heat this weekend is predicted to turn into a cold front this evening with strong winds & rain changing to snow by Tuesday. If it is your first time experiencing snow or if you are still in summer mode, download our winter storm checklist: https://t.co/NLimjKFb78 pic.twitter.com/w8LJoQw9lR — cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) September 7, 2020