Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County opens all locations

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC), announced they have opened its remaining three Clubhouses with summer hours.

The East Side, Irving and Avondale Clubhouses have joined the Sprague Clubhouse and a temporary site at the Senior Resource Development Agency (SRDA), both of which opened in May. BGCPC closed all its locations on March 16, 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly launched virtual programming and remote/in-home support for Club members and their families. Virtual programming is still planned and will be integrated into future programming.

“The members are excited to return to the Club and the “new way” of doing things. Members have been engaged and staff have excelled at the new challenges of working with youth during this pandemic. We have made the best out of a difficult situation and are helping the members ease back into responsible socialization in group settings. Safety is our first priority for our members and staff and fun is our second. I think we are doing a great job both here at Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County and the East Side Clubhouse”, stated Patience Romero, Director of the East Side Clubhouse.

The health and safety of our members, their families and our community remains our top priority. BGCPC is adhering to a strict safety protocol for staff and members which it developed in consultation with—and will update based on—evolving health guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Colorado and Pueblo Departments of Public Health & Environment. The following precautions have been made to ensure the health and safety of our members, Club families, staff, and the community:

In adherence to current social distancing guidelines, BGCPC can serve 50 members at the Sprague Clubhouse, 50 at the Irving Clubhouse, 60 at the East Side Clubhouse, 30 at the Avondale Clubhouse and 50 members at the SRDA temporary teen site.

The Clubhouses have been cleaned, and staff have adopted a vigorous cleaning schedule during rotations several times daily and at the end of each day.

The Clubs implemented enhanced sanitation and hygiene for our members and staff, including washing hands upon arrival and frequently throughout the day with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and supplemented with hand sanitizer when necessary.

All staff and members are required to wear face masks while at the Club, except during mealtime or some outdoor activities.

No guests or volunteers are allowed inside the Club during this special time.

Parents will wait while each member has their temperature taken outside and answer a wellness screening questioner.

Members will be separated into groups of 10 depending on the room (each group paired with one staff member).

Summer hours are 10:30am-5:30pm, Monday thru Friday, at Irving, Avondale, East Side and Sprague and 11:00am-5:30pm at the SRDA teen site. Extended hours are available at the Sprague location from 8:30am-10:30am for $5/day/child.