Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County announces $175,000 grant from NASA

PUEBLO, Colo. — Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County (BGCPC) receives award from NASA’s Team II program to promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning. With the hope that this program will inspire the next generation of explorers.

NASA selected the BGCPC project, one of only seven chosen nationwide, from 95 applications.

The $175,000 grant will go to funding “The Indoor Farming Innovation Zone (IFIZ) Remote Learning Project”. It will serve middle and high school youth in southern Colorado, and comes in partnership with the non-profit education organization The I Will Projects.

IFIZ Remote Learning Project has the overarching goal to give access to and awareness of innovative indoor food production techniques (hydroponics, aquaponics), experimental science methods, environmental sustainability issues and agricultural literacy by distributing comprehensive hands-on activity kits and delivering online instruction.

“NASA recognizes how creative museums, libraries, and other out-of-school learning environments have been in continuing to deliver STEM learning during the COVID-19 closures,” said Mike Kincaid, associate administrator for NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement. “The selected projects reflect that range of creativity in bringing meaningful NASA content and STEM engagement opportunities to students nationwide.”

This project aims to give access and awareness to innovative indoor food production techniques like growing food using hydroponics and aquaponics. It will also involve several Boys & Girls Clubs across Southern Colorado. Expanding the reach throughout the region and ensuring participation of 150 kids.

According to BGCPC, current clubs report membership as 70% Latinx and multi-racial, populations that typically don’t have opportunities to engage in innovative enrichment. The project will allow investigation into regional issues of food access, build youth character, and develop participants’ soft skills like interpersonal communication and perseverance.

All youth participants will receive an in-home kit designed and curated by The I Will Project’s Education Team Youth will emulate experiments that show how fresh food can be grown in space for astronauts, conduct research and experiments on seed varieties, growing methods, water quality, carry out data collection, and more.

The club says IFIZ Instructors, with help from Boys & Girls Clubs staff, will lead lessons and activities aligned to middle and high school Colorado Education Academic Standards and Next Generation Science Standards. As the title indicates, IFIZ Remote Learning Project is designed to safely address current COVID-19 restrictions required in schools and youth centers by hosting live, online sessions. Sessions will be archived and available ‘on-demand,’ available when it’s most convenient for the learner to engage. New computer tablets with internet connections will be offered to bridge the digital divide.

Virtual participants will interact in groups of 10, twice per week in six-week blocks. Individual members living in remote, rural areas may also participate and do self-directed learning with an amplified kit.

This project is significant to NASA interests and programs because it aligns with two Mission Directorates: Human Exploration and Operations (HEOMD) Science (SMD), and it links to the NASA technical subject areas of space exploration, space science, and Earth Science, according to NASA.

BGCPC will disseminate the IFIZ Remote Learning Project’s details to other Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 4,200 Clubs and advise others who chose to engage in aquaponics education.

