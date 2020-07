PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a child.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northern Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

Officers confirmed a boy was ejected and died from his injuries. His age and name were not released. Whether or not the boy was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash have not been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Pueblo Police say speed, drugs and alcohol are not factors. No arrests have been made.