Young male found dead at Pulpit Rock

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a young male was found deceased on a trail near Pulpit Rock in Colorado Springs.

On September 24, 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department was notified of a missing 17-year-old in the area of Pulpit Rock.

Police say an investigation was immediately launched using various resources from drones to foot patrols, and more.

In the afternoon on September 25, the body of a young male was found deceased on a trail near Pulpit Rock, according to CSPD.

CSPD has not confirmed if these incidents are connected.

The coroner will make the final identification and determination of cause of death.

At this time, Police are not investigating this as a homicide or suspicious death.