(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy has died of his injuries after a motorcycle crash earlier this month, after the motorcycle he was riding rear-ended a truck in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) due to the victim’s age, no other information about him will be released.

The crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 just before 7:15 a.m. in the area of East Woodmen and Marksheffel Roads. When officers arrived, they determined the truck and motorcycle were going east on E. Woodmen Rd. when the truck stopped for traffic, and the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

The boy riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, speed and alcohol are not considered factors in this investigation.