BoulderStrong Resource Center and phone line opens for all community members

BOULDER, Colo. — The #BoulderStrong Resource Center is open to ALL community members.

The center, at 603 S. Broadway, offers crisis counseling, therapy dogs, massage, acupuncture, drinks, and snacks – as well as services for victims such as victim advocates.

Boulder’s Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday opened the Boulder Strong Resource Center, a more permanent space for anyone dealing with the aftermath of the King Soopers shooting.

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center is open to ALL community members. Spread the word.



The center, at 603 S. Broadway, offers crisis counseling, therapy dogs, and massage – as well as services for victims such as victim advocates. https://t.co/MzGY9CAyPM — Boulder District Attorney (@DABoulder20th) April 1, 2021

The Boulder Strong Resource Center will remain open for the foreseeable future. With time, the city intends to reassess the demand. The location is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

There also is a resource phone line set up for anyone who is uncomfortable visiting in person. To access the resource line, call 303-217-0120. It’s available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Mental Health Colorado says if you need to talk to a counselor, the following agencies may be able to help:

coloradocrisisservices.org

mentalhealthcoloroado.org