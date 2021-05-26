Boulder removal causes delays and closure of Gold Camp Road this week

PUEBLO, Colo. — Those who travel on Gold Camp road Thursday, expect up to one-hour delays. On Friday, the road will be completely closed.

Crews from the Pike and San Isabel National Forests Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands Pikes Peak Ranger District and Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services work to remove the boulder that fell from the mountain above and closed the road Sunday, April 25.

The closures will protect public safety as crews begin stabilizing the slope above the boulder and preparing the boulder for removal Friday. Please avoid the area.

The Upper Columbine Trail in the vicinity of tunnel 2, operated by the City of Colorado Springs in N. Cheyenne Cañon Park will also be closed during this time. North Cheyenne Canyon Road remains closed while the City finishes a parking improvement project north of Helen Hunt Falls.

For more information on the project contact the Pikes Peak Ranger District at 719-636-1602.