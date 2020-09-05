Boulder PD releases sketch of woman accused of assaulting boy, trying to steal Trump yard sign

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Police Department has released a composite sketch of a woman who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy for carrying a political sign and tried to steal it from him.

According to BPD, the incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. Monday at Folsom Street and Valmont Road.

The boy was riding his bicycle and carrying a yard sign in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

A woman riding a gray-blue moped drove past the boy and saw the sign. Police said the woman made a U-turn, approached the boy and “began assaulting him because of his political banner.”

According to a police report, the woman struck the boy four to five times with a closed fist.

The woman reportedly tried to take the yard sign but was unsuccessful. The report states the boy was using the sign to defend himself.

“I was just shocked about why she did that,” the boy said earlier this week. “She probably didn’t know that I was a 12-year-old. But either way, whatever age I am, they shouldn’t be doing that.”

Police described the suspect as a white woman between 20 and 30 years old. She was wearing a small tan jacket, a blue shirt and bluejeans. She has blondish-brown hair past her shoulders.

BPD said the boy’s father was made aware of the situation and wants to press charges.

“My son’s a very patriotic person. He appreciates what the president’s doing for our country,” the father said.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact BPD Det. Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345 or submit a tip online.

Those hoping to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.