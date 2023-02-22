BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are responding to an unconfirmed report of an active shooter at Boulder High School.

According to the Boulder Valley School District, Boulder High School is under a lockdown on reports of an active shooter. The Boulder Police Department said the report has been unconfirmed.

A shelter-in-place has been sent out to those living in the red area. This area included parts of the University of Colorado Boulder. At around 10:40 a.m., CU said the shelter-in-place had been lifted for the areas that impacted campus.

Shelter in place area for reports of active shooter at Boulder High. (Boulder Police Department)

BPD provided an update at around 9:40 a.m. that officers are clearing the school, but have not found any victims. They are asking everyone to continue to shelter in place.

Buses are being sent to the high school to evacuate students and send them to the reunification center. Students can be picked up at Macky Auditorium, located at 1595 Pleasant St., on CU’s campus starting at around 11 a.m. After-school activities have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

According to BVSD, school usually starts at 9:35 a.m. on Wednesdays. The school is asking families to stay away.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Multiple Colorado schools received threatening calls and were placed on lockdown Thursday. FOX31 received a response from FBI Denver about the multiple calls.

FBI Denver is aware of numerous threats made today to a variety of organizations and institutions across Colorado. The FBI works closely with its law enforcement partners by providing resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. While we have no information at this time to indicate a specific and credible threat, we continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. It is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts officers from responding to an actual crisis. More information about the consequences of posting hoax threats can be found on fbi.gov. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

This is a developing story, FOX31 has a crew on the way to learn more.