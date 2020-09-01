Books to boost productivity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – School is back in session and many people are finding themselves settling into a new routine. And now, might be the perfect time to get your life together.

Jessica Daniels, a local realtor, mother and founder of the Success Collective stopped by the FOX21 Studio with her favorite books that she says can help you live a more productive life.

The Slight Edge by Jeff Olson

The Five Second Rule by Mel Robbins

7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

The 12 Week Year by Brian P. Moran and Michael Lennington