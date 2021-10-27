BOO! Fright Night on the Riverwalk is this Saturday; here’s what you need to know

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo is bringing back its popular Trick-or-treat event on Saturday, October 30! Fright Night on the Riverwalk brings local businesses and first responders together as they hand out candy to the community. There will also be a mini pumpkin patch and $5 boat rides at the event. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went down to Pueblo for a preview of what to expect at the spooktacular event!

