Bone fragments found on property where 91-year-old went missing during Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Investigators with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they have found small bone fragments on a property where a 91-year-old woman was last seen as she was told to evacuate her home during the Marshall Fire.

The family of Nadine Turnbull said she was in a home west of Target in Superior with one of her nieces when the fire approached. As firefighters evacuated the area, Nadine and her niece were separated.

According to authorities, Turnbull entered the home and was trying to rescue her dogs from the fire.

Investigators said it could take weeks to months to identify whether the bone fragments are human or animal.