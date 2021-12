JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Several roads have been closed as a bomb squad investigates a suspicious package near the underpass of C470 and Belleview.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the situation just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Suspicious package being investigated at underpass at C470 & Belleview. C470 closed between Quincy & Bowles. Belleview closed WB from Eldridge, EB from roundabout just west of C470. Bomb squad responding. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/LabEQqe34b — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) December 25, 2021

C470 is closed between Quincy and Bowles, Belleview is closed WB from Eldridge and EB from roundabout, just west of C470. Bomb squad responding.

Updates are expected to be released via Twitter.