Boebert says she won’t attend inauguration, says Trump is ‘one of the greatest’ US presidents

DENVER (KDVR) — In an interview with FOX31 and Channel 2 on Tuesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert said she does not plan to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration and said President Donald Trump is one of the greatest commanders in chief in U.S. history.

Boebert — who represents Pueblo County and the Western Slope — said she plans to attend Trump’s farewell instead of the inauguration.

“In order to attend the inauguration, there was a lot I would have to go through, which included leaving my family days earlier,” Boebert said.

Boebert has faced criticism following the violence at the Capitol. On the morning of the mob, she tweeted, “Today is 1776,” which has been interpreted as a call for a revolution. The tweet has since been deleted.

“I’ve had many references to 1776 over the years and I’ll have many more. 1776 is the foundation of our country,” she said.

The congresswoman also described rioters’ actions as indefensible and said they should be charged.

In her Tuesday interview, she added that she felt vulnerable in the House chambers during the attack. Boebert is a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment and criticized Democrats for trying to ban lawmakers from carrying firearms at the Capitol.

“(The House chambers are) one area where we are not allowed to arm ourselves and protect ourselves, so there was a lot of confusion taking place. When House Speaker Pelosi was removed from the chambers, no one knew what was happening. I didn’t know if this was another political stunt like ripping up the State of the Union address, or what was going on,” Boebert said.

Boebert made headlines when she set off a metal detector that was installed following the riot and refused a bag search.

“Looking back, we certainly weren’t asking each other, ‘I hope there are enough metal detectors outside these doors.’ I was in a situation where I felt cheated because I needed away to protect and defend my life — and potentially those around me,” she said Tuesday.

Boebert called the Jan. 6 events “disgusting” and said Trump did not incite violence with his remarks beforehand, when he encouraged people to go to the Capitol and said, “if you don’t fight like hell, we’re not going to have a country anymore.”

“I think what the president said during his speech was fine,” Boebert said.

She said she has recently received death threats and accused Congress members of spreading lies about her.

She objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes.

“I’m proud to have taken a stand in those states where I objected. And I think the election would have looked a lot different if states would have followed their own constitution,” she said.

State officials from both parties have certified their results as accurate. Former Attorney General William Barr also said there was no widespread fraud.

Boebert said she will always support Trump. She said he has changed the Republican Party forever.

“President Trump is one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever seen in our country,” she said.

While some have called on Boebert to step down, she said that will not be happening.

“I’m not stepping down. My supporters who sent me to D.C. are excited,” she said.

Boebert was elected to represent Colorado’s Third Congressional District in November. The district covers 29 counties — mostly in western Colorado — and 47% of Colorado’s geographic territory. She owns “Shooters,” a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle.