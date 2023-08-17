(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A body was recovered from Prospect Lake in Memorial Park on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 17, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD posted about the incident on X (formally known as Twitter), just before 11 a.m., and said patrol officers were continuing to investigate. “…At this time it does not appear a crime has occurred,” wrote CSPD.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wrote on X just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and reported its crews were also on the scene, and that CSPD “will be the lead on this,” and any new information would come from the police.

FOX21 News has a crew on the scene trying to learn more about the incident and will update this article with more information as it comes in.