PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has identified the body of a man found on Little Burnt Mill Road early Sunday morning.

Deputies responded just before 2:30 a.m. to the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive on Sunday and discovered a man’s body. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron of Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death. Anyone who knows Giron or had contact with him in the days prior to his death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are interested in learning Giron’s whereabouts and actions leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 anytime day or night. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online to pueblocrimestoppers.com.