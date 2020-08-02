Body found in remote Teller County reservoir

VICTOR, Colo. – A body was found in a remote reservoir in Teller County on Friday according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Responding to a call for help, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers found a body in Skaguay Reservoir, a remote, 114-acre mountain reservoir.

This spot is southwest of Colorado Springs.

CPW officers also called in the Teller County Sheriff’s office. Both agencies brought in boats and after searching for several hours recovered a body.

The Teller County Coroner’s office is investigating.

The coroner will determine the cause of death and work to identify the victim.

Skaguay is an isolated reservoir about 8 miles east of Victor along rugged gravel roads at an elevation of about 8,900 feet, according to CPW.

It is popular for coldwater fishing and known especially for rainbow, cutthroat, and brown trout as well as Northern pike.