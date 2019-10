Pueblo police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car on Monday morning.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in the city Monday morning.

According to police, the fire department responded to a call on a car fire at Lake and Gateway at about 10:15 a.m.

When crews extinguished the fire, they found the body inside the vehicle and notified police.

Police are investigating the person’s death as suspicious, however the circumstances surrounding the death are as yet unclear.