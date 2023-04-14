(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A body was found on Friday, April 14 in the Arkansas River in Cañon City, according to the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD said officers were called at about 3:07 p.m. on Friday about a body found in the Arkansas River near Centennial Park. Officers and medical personnel responded to the scene and found the an unidentified 18-year-old black man dead.

CCPD said the man’s cause of death is unknown currently, and the department could not determine whether foul play was involved. CCPD added that it is unknown where the man’s body entered the river, or how long it had been there.

CCPD said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident or know anything about incidents around Centennial Park on Thursday, April 13, CCPD asked that you call them at (719) 276-5600 and ask for the Investigations Unit.