Body found after structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities in Colorado Springs are investigating an arson and homicide after one person was found dead Monday night following a structure fire.

Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) tweeted around 6:15 p.m. Monday, they responded to a fire at 22 Cheyenne Boulevard after reports of heavy smoke conditions at a single-family home.

#ColoradoSpeingsdirxe on scene of a #working fire at 22 Cheyenne Bl. Station 4 first on scene. Reporting heaving smoke smoke conditions at a single family residence. pic.twitter.com/wK1GAUR7rq — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) May 11, 2021

CSFD then tweeted the fire was under control.

Shortly after, the Colorado Springs Police Department said a body was found at the scene and had the Arson and Homicide units respond.

One person found deceased at the location of the structure fire located in the 0000 block of W. Cheyenne Road. Arson and homicide units will be responding.@CSPDPIO — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) May 11, 2021

This is a developing story.