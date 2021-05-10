Body found after structure fire in southwest Colorado Springs

Structure fire 22 Cheyenne Bl. / Twitter: @CSFDPIO

COLORADO SPRINGS — Authorities in Colorado Springs are investigating an arson and homicide after one person was found dead Monday night following a structure fire. 

Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) tweeted around 6:15 p.m. Monday, they responded to a fire at 22 Cheyenne Boulevard after reports of heavy smoke conditions at a single-family home.

CSFD then tweeted the fire was under control.

Shortly after, the Colorado Springs Police Department said a body was found at the scene and had the Arson and Homicide units respond.

This is a developing story.

